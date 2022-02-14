Advertisement

The Uniform Center is helping clothe people and medical personnel around the world

By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The store is asking people to donate used scrubs that will be sent to Ghana for medical personnel or people in need.

Those who donate will receive a coupon from the Uniform Center for another pair of scrubs.

Rapid City, Minot, and Bismarck’s stores have been donating around the world for several years.

The sales and marketing manager for the Uniform center in Rapid City says the turnout this year has been good.

”Very good, so our three stores combined right now, we have about 20 large boxes full of scrubs, all styles, patterns, colors, sizes, everything we will take all of it, we’re happy to donate all of them,” said Meggie Pace, sales and marketing manager at Sole Mates and Uniform Center.

The event ends at the end of the month.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pennington County Sheriff's Office is in Hill City, investigating a shooting.
Alleged shooter detained following early morning shots fired call at Hill City home
The body of Shayna Youngman Afraid of Horses was found Friday near Manderson on the Pine Ridge...
Pine Ridge teenager’s body found near Manderson
Pedestrian killed after darting into the street and being hit by passing car
Mike Diedrich
Senator Mike Diedrich on current hot button issues
“We have had the best turnout ever is what our numbers are indicating.”
The Black Hills Sports Show & Outdoor Expo held their 40th annual event this year and it chalked up to be one of their biggest

Latest News

A Valentines Day party!
Not another lonely Valentine’s Day! One senior group celebrates together
Scrubs
SCRUBS TO GHANA - VOD - clipped version
During COVID
LONELY VALENTINES - VOD - clipped version
Water
MONITORING WATER FOR COVID - VOD - clipped version