Advertisement

Representatives consider renaming Wyoming highway after Donald Trump

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) - Former President Donald Trump has had buildings, casinos, golf courses, an airline and steaks named after him. Now a Wyoming lawmaker proposes to name a highway after the 45th president.

Republican Rep. Chuck Gray of Casper is sponsoring the bill to rename Wyoming Highway 258 as the President Donald J. Trump Highway. The 10.6-mile stretch of road that bypasses the city of Casper is also known as Wyoming Boulevard. Nearly 70% of Wyoming voters chose Trump in 2020. The Wyoming Legislature’s budget session starts on Monday.

Because the highway renaming bill is not a budget bill, it must receive a two-thirds vote of all lawmakers to be considered.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pennington County Sheriff's Office is in Hill City, investigating a shooting.
Alleged shooter detained following early morning shots fired call at Hill City home
The body of Shayna Youngman Afraid of Horses was found Friday near Manderson on the Pine Ridge...
Pine Ridge teenager’s body found near Manderson
Pedestrian killed after darting into the street and being hit by passing car
Mike Diedrich
Senator Mike Diedrich on current hot button issues
“We have had the best turnout ever is what our numbers are indicating.”
The Black Hills Sports Show & Outdoor Expo held their 40th annual event this year and it chalked up to be one of their biggest

Latest News

There are two websites you can use to find out whether something you just bought, or have owned...
Defective: Pair of websites provide consumers vital product recall and complaint information
Cracker Barrell
KOTA Territory News at 10 - VOD - clipped version
Hill City Shooting
Shooting in Hill City
In order to avoid unnecessary expenses, washing your car after every storm is advised.
When should your vehicle get a car wash?