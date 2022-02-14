The Black Hills Sports Show & Outdoor Expo held their 40th annual event this year and it chalked up to be one of their biggest

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Monument flipped their venue quickly for the 40th annual Black Hills Sports Show & Outdoor expo.

“It’s a big turnaround for them, to go from the Stock Show to the Sports Show in literally three days is huge for them,” said Ami Larson, director of Black Hills Sports Show & Outdoor Expo.

And the event turned out to be huge for the sports show too, “We have had the best turnout ever is what our numbers are indicating,” said Larson.

Larson says ticket sales were up 20% from last year’s event, which could be chalked up to expanding the event with the new Summit arena which allowed more than 125 vendors to set up, or because people are becoming more invested in outdoor activities due to health safety concerns.

“I think people are getting more into the outdoors, it’s something that we can do safely with the pandemic going on and people have just been really coming out and supporting our local economy for sure,” said Larson.

The vendors at the show range from local to regional, along with the attendees, to showcase what the city’s businesses have to offer.

But the sports and outdoor expo also has another objective in mind.

“This is a nonprofit show so our goal is to raise money for four local charities that serve children, so that’s the ultimate goal and the purpose of the show,” said Larson.

Those charities are the Naja Shriners Transportation Fund, Big Brother Big Sisters of the Black Hills, Rapid City Cosmopolitan Club, and the South Dakota Youth Hunting Adventures.

“It’s also here to service and allow the public to come in and look at the big boy toys that are out for sale, so we bring in all the vendors in the local area, all under one roof for one weekend and it just allows the public to come in and just compare, shop, and hopefully buy,” said Larson.

Larson says she hopes to continue to expand the Black Hills Sports Show & Outdoor Expo in the future.

