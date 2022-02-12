Advertisement

Valentine’s Weekend Looks Lovely

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are picking up a handful of lingering snow showers in our overnight, but nothing snow-wise is coming upstream. We will see much less snow by Saturday morning, but the wind will once again be a factor.

This time we are looking at the winds picking up in the afternoon hours as we watch the exit of the tail end of our low and then the entrance of our high that will warm up our weekend then eventually set us up for a warmer weather pattern moving into next week.

The ridge and the warmth that comes with that ridge will reappear. However, there will be another low that skirts the area by Tuesday. With it comes a chance of more of the wintery precipitation that we have learned to “love” right after Valentine’s Day. We should have another chance of a rain and snow mix late Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Right now, we are not looking at major accumulations. It is a ways out so we will pinpoint that more as the day gets closer.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed after darting into the street and being hit by passing car
Dreau Rogers mugshot
Spearfish man suspected of killing wife pleads not guilty to charges
Pumpkinseed
UPDATE: Murder charge filed following Pierre death investigation
ST JOSEPH STREET
A long-delayed plan to build on a downtown Rapid City parking lot is once again moving forward
CAR
When should your vehicle get a car wash?

Latest News

KOTA Weather Forecast
KOTA Rhonda Lee Weather Webcast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Wintry Weather Today; Nice Weather this Weekend
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
kota kevn forecast
KOTA Snow Weather
Snow and Windy Friday