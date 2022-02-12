Valentine’s Weekend Looks Lovely

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are picking up a handful of lingering snow showers in our overnight, but nothing snow-wise is coming upstream. We will see much less snow by Saturday morning, but the wind will once again be a factor.

This time we are looking at the winds picking up in the afternoon hours as we watch the exit of the tail end of our low and then the entrance of our high that will warm up our weekend then eventually set us up for a warmer weather pattern moving into next week.

The ridge and the warmth that comes with that ridge will reappear. However, there will be another low that skirts the area by Tuesday. With it comes a chance of more of the wintery precipitation that we have learned to “love” right after Valentine’s Day. We should have another chance of a rain and snow mix late Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Right now, we are not looking at major accumulations. It is a ways out so we will pinpoint that more as the day gets closer.

