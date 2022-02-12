Advertisement

Pennington County Sheriff’s Office releases annual report

The document is a thorough look at crime statistics, accomplishments, and goals for the future.
By Nick Nelson
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s been another busy year for the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, helping with natural disasters and mitigating crime. The Sheriff’s office released its annual report Friday.

During his time as Pennington County Sheriff, Kevin Thom began a tradition, releasing an annual report.

There are several events throughout the year, including the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally that keep deputies on their toes.

But Thom says it’s always busy since the Black Hills is a major tourist destination.

“When you get 3 million visitors a year at Mt. Rushmore and 2 million to the Badlands, that’s a lot of influx of people into our county outside of special events like the Sturgis rally.”

In the Sheriff’s Message at the beginning of the report, Thom prioritizes the needs of the community and says public safety always comes first.

He adds that there’s been an increased focus on deputies’ well-being, and hopes that continues after he leaves office next year.

“We do a really good job at taking care of our employees, we invest in them. We have a full-time department psychologist; we’ve started a wellness program. So, we have to take care of those who take care of others.”

As Thom is about to leave his office after 11 years, he says he’s humbled to work with the best and brightest in the law enforcement industry.

