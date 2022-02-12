Friday Night Frenzy, February 11, Part two
Sturgis girls host Hot Springs, O’Gorman faces SF Washington in East River battle
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After losing to Spearfish in their last game, the Sturgis girls basketball team needed a quick recovery in their next matchup against Hot Springs. Plus, two of the best teams in Class AA girls basketball squared off in a major East River clash. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have the highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.
