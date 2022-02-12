Advertisement

Friday Night Frenzy, February 11, Part one

Sturgis wrestlers take on Spearfish, Rush hosts Wichita on the ice
Friday Night Frenzy, February 11, Part one
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Sturgis Scoopers wrestling team have had a great season on the mats as they traveled to Spearfish for their final duals match. Meanwhile, the Rapid City Rush went down to the wire at the Monument against Wichita. Vic Quick and Ben Burns break it all down in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed after darting into the street and being hit by passing car
Dreau Rogers mugshot
Spearfish man suspected of killing wife pleads not guilty to charges
Pumpkinseed
UPDATE: Murder charge filed following Pierre death investigation
ST JOSEPH STREET
A long-delayed plan to build on a downtown Rapid City parking lot is once again moving forward
CAR
When should your vehicle get a car wash?

Latest News

Friday Night Frenzy, February 11, Part two
Friday Night Frenzy, February 11, Part two
2-11 rush live
Live Interview with Rush head coach Scott Burt
Friday Night Frenzy, February 11, Part two
Friday Night Frenzy, February 11, Part two
Friday Night Frenzy, February 11, Part one
Friday Night Frenzy, February 11, Part one