New Residents Talks about Making the Move to the Mount Rushmore State

By Natalie Cruz
Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -South Dakota’s population is rapidly increasing, and according to the website population-u-dot-com, just over 800,000 people lived in the state in 2010. By the 2020 census, that number jumped to more than 886,000, and more than 900,000 people are expected to be residents of Mount Rushmore state by the end of this year.

Marita Doty and Heather Coker are new to the Black Hills and shares their story about why they chose to move to South Dakota

Watch the full interview from Good Morning Kota Territory

