South Dakota lists 354 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, with 18 deaths

South Dakota is listing a total of just 354 new cases Thursday. 56 of those are in Pennington County, with 16 in Oglala Lakota County and 14 in Lawrence County. Those are the only area counties in double digits Thursday. The number of active cases falls for the 13th straight report, dropping by another 1,904 to 15,679. At the same time, the number of hospitalized COVID patients is up five to 317 and there are 18 more deaths in Thursday’s report. That includes two each in Pennington and Bennett Counties and one apiece in Custer, Jackson, Lawrence and Meade Counties.

Wyoming says they have a total of 403 new cases Thursday, with 32 in Campbell County. Their lab-confirmed active case total is down to 1,386, down by 487 from Wednesday. They have 113 hospitalized COVID patients, a drop of 17. That figure includes seven in Campbell County Memorial Hospital, three in Sheridan Memorial Hospital and one in Weston County Health Services. They’re not listing any new deaths in Wyoming today.