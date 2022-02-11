Snow and Windy Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here is your forecast:

We keep with the snow in our overnight and then a warm weather pattern sets up moving into into next week.

We will not see too much more than an inch to two overall here in Rapid City on Friday. Then 3-6″ by the morning hours in the Northern Black Hills of Wyoming and South Dakota. The higher elevations near the Big Horns and higher hills in the Northern Hills specifically will bring about 8″ on the higher side.

The big story is once again the wind. Gusts topping 55mph coming in from the northwest will reduce visibility and create hazardous conditions on our roads, so please plan ahead for that.

As the weekend comes closer, the ridge and the warmth that comes with it will reappear. However, there will be another low that skirts the area by Tuesday. With it comes a chance of more of the wintery precipitation that you will “love” right after Valentine’s Day.

We should have another chance of a rain and snow mix late Monday night and into Tuesday and Wednesday. Right now, we are not looking at major accumulations, but there will be some of this snow possibly sticking around for longer than what we have seen in a good long while.

