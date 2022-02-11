Don’t fall in, GF&P warns ice fishers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The winter weather mixed with the wind is leading South Dakota Game Fish and Parks to warn you to be weary on the ice, especially if you ice fish.

Game Fish and Parks warns that the thickness of ice may vary, and that anything less than four inches is not safe to tread on.

Where, if it’s four to six inches, ice fishing is safe so long as you walk in a single file line.

During the winter months, places like Pactola Reservoir get all kinds of traffic from people who are trying their hand at catching something big.

”I just like to ice fish. Ice fishing you can go anywhere on the lake and try to catch some big fish anytime. Enjoy the nature,” says Shane, who’s ice fishing at Pactola Reservoir, “outdoors and catch some fish. You never know what’s under the ice.”

Game Fish and Parks says anything between six and 12 inches can handle an ATV, while ice 12 to 16 inches thick will manage small cars. Finally, anything over that will carry medium sized cars or mid sized pick ups.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.