Cooking with Eric - Shrimp Fra Diavolo

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This is a spicy, delicious Italian dish perfect for Valentine’s Day, or any day for that matter. The flavors are immense!

Pat 1 pound of large peeled and deveined shrimp dry and season with 1 teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes. Cook shrimp in a skillet with 2 tablespoons of olive oil. It will take about 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer the shrimp and juices to a plate.

In the same skillet, heat another 3 tablespoons of olive oil. Cook 1 finely chopped medium yellow onion and 5 minced garlic cloves until softened and light golden brown. Do not burn.

Add 1 cup red wine, such as Chianti or Sangiovese. Bring to a boil and cook until liquid is reduced by half. Add a 15oz can diced fire-roasted tomatoes, drained along with 1/4 cup tomato paste. Add a bit of salt and black pepper and 2 teaspoons dried oregano. Simmer until thickened.

Return the shrimp to the skillet and cook 1 more minute or until the shrimp is just warmed through. Finish with a quarter cup of chopped fresh parsley. Serve immediately.

