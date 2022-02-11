Advertisement

Cooking with Eric - Shrimp Fra Diavolo

The news at noon, on KOTA Territory TV.
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This is a spicy, delicious Italian dish perfect for Valentine’s Day, or any day for that matter. The flavors are immense!

Pat 1 pound of large peeled and deveined shrimp dry and season with 1 teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes. Cook shrimp in a skillet with 2 tablespoons of olive oil. It will take about 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer the shrimp and juices to a plate.

In the same skillet, heat another 3 tablespoons of olive oil. Cook 1 finely chopped medium yellow onion and 5 minced garlic cloves until softened and light golden brown. Do not burn.

Add 1 cup red wine, such as Chianti or Sangiovese. Bring to a boil and cook until liquid is reduced by half. Add a 15oz can diced fire-roasted tomatoes, drained along with 1/4 cup tomato paste. Add a bit of salt and black pepper and 2 teaspoons dried oregano. Simmer until thickened.

Return the shrimp to the skillet and cook 1 more minute or until the shrimp is just warmed through. Finish with a quarter cup of chopped fresh parsley. Serve immediately.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dreau Rogers mugshot
Spearfish man suspected of killing wife pleads not guilty to charges
Pumpkinseed
UPDATE: Murder charge filed following Pierre death investigation
ST JOSEPH STREET
A long-delayed plan to build on a downtown Rapid City parking lot is once again moving forward
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
CAR
When should your vehicle get a car wash?

Latest News

Steak with Red Wine Shallot Sauce
Cooking Beef with Eric - Steak with Red Wine Shallot Sauce
Cooking Beef with Eric - Steak in Creamy Mushroom Sauce
Cooking Beef with Eric - Steak in Creamy Mushroom Sauce
Cooking Beef with Eric - Beef Sausage and Hash Brown Casserole
Cooking Beef with Eric - Beef Sausage and Hash Brown Casserole
Owner of New Mexican Restaurant Living his Dream
Owner of New Mexican Restaurant Living his Dream