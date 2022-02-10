White House records obtained by Jan. 6 committee so far don’t show Trump phone calls during riot

(CNN) – The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has gone through several of the White House documents they have in their possession.

So far, there are no call records to or from then-President Donald Trump as violence unfolded on Capitol Hill.

Lawmakers were expecting to find logs of calls between Trump and GOP members that have already been widely reported.

Trump, however, was known to use personal cell phones, which could account for why there’s no record.

Meanwhile, Trump has denied mishandling documents after it was reported that he would sometimes flush papers down the toilet at the White House.

In a forthcoming book, New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman wrote that staff in the White House residence found a clogged toilet in Trump’s bathroom on more than one occasion. Inside would be clumped pieces of wet, printed paper.

Trump said these claims are categorically untrue.

The Jan. 6 committee subpoenaed former Trump adviser Peter Navarro. (CNN, POOL, DOJ, KVRR, MSNBC, GETTY IMAGES, BRENDAN GUTENSCHWAGER|IGOR BOBIC|ITN|RMG NEWS)

