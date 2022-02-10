When should your vehicle get a car wash?

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Drivers often think neglecting car washes will only affect their paint job but it’s much more than that.

After significant storms, drivers are advised to wash their vehicles in order to avoid damage.

Winter road salts on the roads can cause rust damage and the corrosion of brake and fuel lines if left unwashed.

Triple-A Car Care estimates the minimum cost to repair brake lines is around $150 but up to $1,000.

”The longer it sits, the more damage it’s doing that it’s going to cost you in the long run, then a $10-15 car wash would cost you if you have to replace brake lines or anything like that it becomes a costly expense so a little car washes every once in a while after the snow is a better way of using your money than having to pay for those expenses,” said Rhonda Keller, South Dakota state district director for Rapid City Triple-A.

Triple-A also recommends drivers try to limit driving immediately before, during, and after winter storms when salt and de-icing solutions are being applied at their highest concentrations.

