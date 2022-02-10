Sioux Falls Police Chief Thum thanks FBI, comments on former officer’s arrest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum released a statement regarding Wednesday’s arrest of former police officer Luke Schauer after the FBI discovered his involvement in soliciting child pornography.

According to federal court documents, Schauer used a social media app to send several messages to an undercover FBI agent who was posing as a 12-year-old girl. During the exchange, Schauer sent multiple images of his penis, and also asked for nude photos in return.

Two FBI agents interviewed Schauer later that day- according to court documents, Schauer admitted to using his social media account to send lewd messages and graphic images to someone he believed was a 12-year-old girl, and to requesting photos from the girl.

Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum responded saying that SFPD began cooperating with the FBI as soon as the two organizations came in contact over the investigation into former officer Luke Schauer’s conduct, including helping in the arrest of Schauer.

Thum thanked the FBI for their professionalism and the work they have done in the Schauer investigation, noting that each SFPD officer does go through an extensive background check in the hiring process, including a polygraph test and psychological evaluation.

Still, Thum acknowledges that people make choices beyond their background checks, and the department responded quickly to the alleged choices of Schauer. He also talked about hoping to retain the trust of the community and regaining the trust that may have been lost over these allegations.

