SDSU and USD basketball teams return to action Thursday
Jackrabbits play Denver, Coyotes take on Omaha
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The South Dakota State and South Dakota men’s and women’s basketball teams return to the court on Thursday. The Jackrabbit men and women play Denver University while the Coyote men and women square off with Omaha. The SDSU men enter the matchup undefeated in Summit League play.
