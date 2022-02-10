Journey On seeks to alleviate homelessness issue in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Police have been dealing with issues concerning the rising homeless population for some time.

But now, there’s an organization that’s taking that load off of law enforcement, using community-based resources.

Journey On is an indigenous-led nonprofit that aims to help at-risk individuals who may be facing substance abuse or homelessness. They provide what they call ‘street outreach’ to provide resources for people to get help.

Since November, Journey On has been working with the city Police and Fire departments to respond to dispatch calls.

In December, they were responding to about 17% of those calls. Now, they respond to over 60%.

Journey On’s Krystal Rencountre says the partnership with the city has been important.

“We call them on every transport. They know where we’re at all the time, and how many we have. So, they’ve been able to keep a log of how many calls we’ve been taking.”

Rencountre says the relationship with law enforcement and the city’s homeless population has been strained at times, and Journey On can help provide a sense of community that those in need didn’t always have before.

“Us supporting them along that way gives them the idea that there is hope out there and that people do care, and maybe the police do want to help, but maybe they don’t have the time. We have the time, and we’re working together as a community to build trust with the relatives.”

The team has responded to over 100 dispatch calls since November.

