Icy this Morning but Balmy this Afternoon

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will see some slippery roads and parking lots this morning after yesterday’s snow. But a strong warm front will usher in much milder temperatures late this morning and this afternoon. In fact, highs will be in the 50s to near 60 this afternoon with gusty northwest winds.

Another strong cold front arrives tonight and Friday with gusty winds and snow showers. Winds could gust to 55 miles per hour Friday and the snow will make for slippery travel.

Fortunately, the weekend will feature much quieter weather.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.