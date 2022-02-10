Advertisement

Grab a COVID test while checking out a book through the Rapid City Public Library’s drive-thru.

COVID test
COVID test(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The library has 17,000 COVID tests and will hand out up to four tests per vehicle.

The tests were provided by the South Dakota Department of Health.

The library began dispersing the tests yesterday and have a great turnout so far, they will continue to hand the tests out until they are gone.

“I think it’s always good for people to know if they do have COVID or not, it can help to prevent them from spreading it to someone else that might be more susceptible to getting it or getting really ill, it also prevents people from just going out in public if they don’t know if they have it they might be spreading it to other people and knowledge is a good thing,” said Sean Minkel, assistant director at Rapid City Public Library.

The tests are rapid response.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCPD
Spree of break-ins overnight in Rapid City lead to two juvenile suspects caught on camera
In this image from an April 2017 video provided by the Denver Police Department, Olivia Gant,...
Mom who abused 7-year-old with fake illnesses sentenced to 16 years in prison
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
A new year-round business officially opens in Sturgis
Creston fire
Creston Fire sparks past Caputa

Latest News

The proposed Oceti Sakowin schools would provide immersive education for Native American...
SD Senate passes ‘Oceti Sakowin’ bill
Rollout of child care aid plagued by political battle in Pierre
CAR
When should your vehicle get a car wash?
ST JOSEPH STREET
A long-delayed plan to build on a downtown Rapid City parking lot is once again moving forward