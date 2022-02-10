Advertisement

Already Tired of Snow? Don’t Worry, it Will be 60° Thursday!

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Our off-and-on relationship with the snow and warm weather will continue for the next seven days.

As our days get longer – we will gain 3 minutes between tonight and tomorrow evening- any warmth that we accumulate will stick around longer. So, the warmth from our-here-today-gone-tomorrow ridges we stay around just a tad longer than earlier in the winter.

Our normal for this time of the year has also gone up a degree. We are now normally at about 37°.

As predicted, the midweek snow arrived, but it will be gone by the end of the day Thursday. We will not see too much more than an inch to two overall here in Rapid City and then 3-6″ by the morning hours in the Northern Black Hills.

As the weekend inches closer, I think we will once again feel the ridge! Much warmer temperatures for the weekend and then once again, if you are not a fan of the warmth, just hang on! There is a chance of more of the wintery precipitation that you will love right after Valentine’s Day.

We should have another chance of a rain and snow mix late Monday night and into Tuesday and Wednesday. Right now, we are not looking at major accumulations, but this time there is the possibility of some of this snow sticking around for longer than what we have seen in a long while.

