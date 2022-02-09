Unsettled Weather Later Today - Maybe Some Moisture

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An upper level disturbance will drop southeast into the area this afternoon and evening. Scattered rain and snow showers will be likely, with some accumulation possible in the northern hills. Mostly just spotty sprinkles can be expected on the plains.

Thursday will be much warmer again with some 60 degree highs likely, including Rapid City.

A stronger system moves in Friday with gusty winds and colder temperatures. Snow showers will be likely Thursday night and Friday morning, with a dusting possible on the plains and a few inches in the hills.

This weekend will be dry and milder once again.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.