South Dakota partial vaccination rate up to 70.4 percent

The South Dakota Department of Health says 70.4 percent of the state’s residents age five and up have now received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. 57.6 percent have completed their series of shots. And 31.2 percent of residents age 15 and up have received a booster dose.

South Dakota reported a total of 670 new cases Wednesday, with 114 of those from Pennington County. There are 21 new cases in Lawrence County, 20 in Meade County, 17 in Oglala Lakota, a dozen each in Butte and Todd Counties and ten in Custer County. The number of active cases in the state drops by 3,241 to 17,583, falling below 20,000 for the first time since January 10th. The number of hospitalized patients holds steady at 312. The state says there are 66 COVID patients in the Monument Health system, 15 of those in the ICU. There are nine more deaths in Wednesday’s report, including three in Pennington County and one in Fall River County.

Across the border in Wyoming, they’re reporting a total of 644 new cases Wednesday, with 34 of those in Campbell County and 18 in Sheridan County. Their number of lab-confirmed active cases is up by 480 Wednesday to 1,873. They have 130 COVID patients in the hospital, six more than Tuesday. They peaked at 248 in October of last year. There are no new deaths in Wednesday’s report from Wyoming.