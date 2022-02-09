Rapid City continues to grow, so the police are taking action to keep up

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A new Rapid City police precinct is in the works after passing through City Council earlier this week.

Scott Sits, assistant chief of police for the Rapid City Police Department says this project has been in the process for years. Now, with the department’s leftover federal COVID dollars, they are able to buy a building for a little over $1.6 million.

The precinct will move into the Security First Bank located on the corner of Sheridan Lake Road and Catron Boulevard. This will help the department respond quicker and more efficiently to the west and south sides of Rapid City.

”That side of town is developing rapidly and we project a lot of growth in that area and what we also know is the location of this precinct at the corner of Catron and Sheridan Lake Road is at two main thorough fairs in town which will allow us quick access to the west side and also to the south sector of town,” said Scott Sits, assistant chief of police at Rapid City Police Department.

The department is hoping to have that precinct up and running sometime next year.

And, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to add more to locations as well.

“As our population in Pennington County grows it is important to make sure that we have Law Enforcement resources close to the citizens that we serve. One potential way to accomplish that is by adding substations to areas with the most population growth. With these substations, we would hope to be able to respond to calls for service quicker, do more pro-active policing and deter criminal activity in these areas. The citizens we serve would have more direct access to our staff. It will provide a place for citizens in those areas to file reports and meet with Deputies,” said Kevin Thom, sheriff at Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

