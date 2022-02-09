Precious Precip is Possible

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Considering how dry we are and our current lack of upcoming moisture, please be mindful of the extreme fire risk that we will be under. It will wane and become a high risk, but please watch it out there.

We will have our ridge pierced as a few shortwaves move in. Over the next week we stay well-above average for our daily highs. Our average high of 37°.

As our days get longer, we stay in the 40s to 50s into the upcoming workweek.

As predicted, there is a small chance of snow by mid-week, and we are not looking at too much more than an inch to two overall. It will allow for a brief, but potent snow shower, that may leave about 3-6″ in the Northern Hills and 1-2″ for the nearby plains.

As the weekend inches closer, I am also looking for another chance of a rain and snow mix late Friday. It will be windy with smaller snow amounts across the area into the overnight hours leading into the weekend.

Come the weekend we are well-above average with a ton of sun after that.

