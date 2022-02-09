Advertisement

Noem gains support in fight against COVID-19 vaccine mandates

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - A proposal from South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to allow employees to gain exemptions from their employer’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates has gained the support of Republicans on a Senate committee.

The bill would allow employees to receive an exemption to an employer’s vaccine requirement by citing either a medical exemption, religious grounds or a test showing antibodies against COVID-19 in the last six months.

An aide to the Republican governor said the bill sought a middle ground between doctors urging vaccines and groups opposed to mandates altogether. But South Dakota’s rate of 59% of people fully vaccinated lags behind the nationwide rate of 64%.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new year-round business officially opens in Sturgis
Crews from several departments across two counties were able to keep the Ricard CA fire to just...
West River firefighters stop second wildland fire in two days
A Rapid City man pleads guilty to attempting to entice a 13-year-old girl during the 2021...
Rapid City man pleads guilty to attempted enticement of a minor
RCPD
Spree of break-ins overnight in Rapid City lead to two juvenile suspects caught on camera
Former President Trump endorses Noem for reelection bid

Latest News

Bill
NOEM GAINS SUPPORT - VOD - clipped version
COVID numbers are down in South Dakota schools.
South Dakota sees drop in COVID-19 cases in schools
While South Dakota Senate Committee passes opportunities to combat the states housing crisis,...
SD Game Fish and Parks met with opposition over proposed gun range
Creston Fire sparks past Caputa
Creston Fire sparks past Caputa