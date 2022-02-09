Advertisement

Creston Fire sparks past Caputa

Hills off of Highway 44 East of Rapid City caught fire Tuesday just one of the wildfires area firefighters were combating so far this week.
Creston fire
Creston fire(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Near Caputa, the Buffalo Gap National grasslands across the road from the Creston dinosaur caught fire, spreading to what’s estimated now to be 1,200 acres.

The cause of the fire is unknown so far.

It has been 70% contained but firefighters strained to do so due to the high winds.

”Firefighters are dealing with wind speeds on the excess of 65 miles per hour, red flag conditions and extreme grassland fire danger rating, it’s about as extreme as it can get this time of year when we’re really dealing with conditions that are classic to mid-August to mid-September here in Western South Dakota,” said Jerome Harvey, fire administrator for Pennington County.

Multiple departments responded to put the fire out.

