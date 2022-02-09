Advertisement

Cost of fast food continues to rise

McDonald’s increased its menu prices by about 6% last year.
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(CNN) - Like many other things, fast food is getting more expensive.

Chipotle reported Tuesday a typical order from them costs about 10% more than it did a year ago.

McDonald’s increased its menu prices by about 6% last year, and Starbucks hiked its prices once in October and then again in January.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports food away from home got about 6% more expensive in 2021, and experts say that trend will continue this year.

They blame the rising costs partly on the increases in restaurant wages, costs of ingredients and transportation expenses.

