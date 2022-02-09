Cooking Beef with Eric - Steak with Red Wine Shallot Sauce

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a perfect Valentine’s steak dinner for two recipe. And a recipe that shows less is more, even with elegant entrees.

First, you need two New York Strip steaks that have been brought to room temperature for about 30 minutes. Generously season both sides of steaks with salt and pepper.

In a medium-hot skillet, stand the fat side of the steak on end and cook until fat melts and forms a film in the pan. That will be the fat you’ll sauté the steaks in. When enough has rendered, brown the steaks on both sides 4 or 5 minutes per side until done. Remove and keep warm.

In the drippings, sauté a finely chopped shallot until translucent. Then add 3/4 cup red wine. Bring to a boil and cook until wine reduces to a syrup. Add 2 to 3 tablespoons of butter and swirl in sauce until combined.

Serve sauce over steaks.

