Windy Start to the Workweek, Precip Chances on the Uptick

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The upcoming wind will increase our wildfire chances so considering how dry we are and our current lack of upcoming moisture, please be mindful of the fire risk that we will be under.

A sturdy ridge moves in and sticks around for the workweek. Over the next week we stay well-above average for our daily highs. Our average high of 36°.

As our days get longer, we stay in the upper-40s to lower-50s into the upcoming workweek.

As predicted, there is a small chance of snow by mid-week, and we are not looking at too much more than an inch overall. It will allow for a brief, but potent snow shower, Tuesday in the evening and Wednesday morning that may leave about 3-6″ in the Northern Hills and 1-2″ for the plains.

As the weekend comes closer, I am also looking for another chance of a rain and snow mix late Friday, with smaller amounts across the area into the overnight hours leading into the weekend.

Then we remain well-above average and sunny after that and much of what we have today, will come back in a week’s time.

