Advertisement

Water freezing damages structures and finances, South Dakota Mines looks for an answer

South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City, S.D.
South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City, S.D. (KOTA)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When water freezes, it can damage the integrity of all kinds of infrastructure ranging from roads and bridges to homes and skyscrapers.

During colder times, when the ground freezes, pockets of trapped ice expand. When it eventually thaws, it weakens the settlement. This cycle of freezing and thawing damages structures, and requires billions of dollars to be dedicated to mitigation and repair costs.

A team from South Dakota Mines received $450,000 of funding from the National Science Foundation to look for an answer.

“We are trying to understand more about the fundamentals of ice formation underground and if there are natural methods that we can use to stop or control the ground from freezing,” says Tejo V. Bheemasetti, Ph.D, assistant professor who’s on the team.

The team also has biologists on board who are studying microorganisms that live in cold environments that release antifreeze proteins, which keep them alive in bitter conditions. They hope these organisms may lead to an environmentally safe way to treat the threat the cold poses to infrastructure.

Right now, these tests remain in the lab where they can be controlled. Bheemasetti says these natural antifreezes might work with different types of soil, which “might have more applications than just protecting infrastructure.”

It’s a three-year long project, and the team is already underway. If things head in the right direction, the next step would be longer-term field tests in a more real-world environment.

“The solutions are there, the exact path uncertain, but it’s exciting to be taking these first steps,” says Bheemasetti.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wildland fire threatened the Black Hills this month instead of snow... how?
A new year-round business officially opens in Sturgis
A Rapid City man pleads guilty to attempting to entice a 13-year-old girl during the 2021...
Rapid City man pleads guilty to attempted enticement of a minor
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem formally announced her campaign to serve a second term as governor.
Noem announces west river sheriff endorsements
Crews from several departments across two counties were able to keep the Ricard CA fire to just...
West River firefighters stop second wildland fire in two days

Latest News

Former President Trump endorses Noem for reelection bid
DAV
Rapid City DAV lends a hand in spreading helpful information
boxing gloves
10 year old Rapid City boxer wins national tournament
Severe Weather Preparedness Week
NWS ceases a regular Tornado Warning drill