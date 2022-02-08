Rapid City DAV lends a hand in spreading helpful information

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Disabled American Veterans will host a claims and information event February 12 at 101 East Madison Street.

Any veteran or veteran dependent is welcome to attend the event that will have Chapter Service Officers on hand to assist with claims and questions.

Other organizations like the Ellsworth Commissary and BX, Veterans Upward Bound, Rapid City Vet Center and more will be present passing out information and answering questions as well.

Lunch will be provided for any DAV member, and the cost is a free will donation to the DAV.

Proceeds will help veterans in the area.

