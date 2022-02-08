Rally for freedom for Leonard Peltier

It’s been 46 years since Leonard Peltier went into federal prison after being given two life sentences, convicted in the shooting deaths of FBI agents Ronald Williams and Jack Coler on the Pine Ridge Reservation back in 1975. Monday in Rapid City, a group of Peltier’s supporters rallied for clemency and for Peltier’s release.

Monday’s rally started at the bandshell at Memorial Park, with the group then marching from there to the Rapid City Federal Courthouse. The group considers Peltier to be a political prisoner who was wrongly convicted. They say the 77-year old Peltier has health problems and say they now believe he has COVID-19 ... meeting the guidelines for the COVID Release to Home Confinement program for elderly inmates or inmates who are at health risk...

Carol Gokee of the International Leonard Peltier Defense Committee says, “We will fight. On this day, we will fight forward. We will always remember the old warriors that fought before us. Leonard Peltier, being the number one right now in prison. 46 years yesterday, 46 years and we will not allow it to happen anymore.” Jean Roach of the International Leonard Peltier Defense Committee says, “We’ve been suffering abuse from these guys. they put a lot of our people in prison inside and off the reservation. They lie, they make their own game up. We need to tell them to stop because they do not represent human rights of the world when they treat us like we’re less than human.” Peltier is currently in United States Prison Coleman in Florida. They’re calling for President Joe Biden to grant Peltier’s immediate release. The F-B-I declined to comment on the push for Peltier’s freedom.