Poor air quality alert in effect for West Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to the National Weather Service there is currently an air pollution alert issued for West Rapid City. The alert has been issued for the entirety of today, up until approximately 5 p.m. today.

Along with the National Weather Service, the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources are reporting winds out of the Northwest in the range of 20 to 40 miles per hour. Wind gusts of 60 miles per hour have also been predicted for the duration of the alert period. The predicted vigorous winds will produce fine dust particles suspended in the air, which is from where the poor air quality alert stems.

Recommendations from the Rapid City Air Quality Office include limiting outdoor exposure and physical exertion to the elderly, the young, and those with respiratory problems. Those in the area are also encouraged to monitor the quality of the air throughout the day by visiting the Air Quality Index item located on the City’s home page at www.rcgov.org. The Air Quality Index is a tool that assists the public in getting updated information on a daily and hourly basis.

To assist the public in understanding the ‘Air Quality index if they wish to self-monitor, residents can visit https://www.airnow.gov/how-to-use-this-site/ . According to the Rapid City Communications Department, AirNow works by reporting on the quality of the air, the site partners with the US Environmental Protection Agency the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the National Parks Service, NASA, the Center for Disease Control, and tribal and state local air quality agencies

South Dakota’s, air quality alerts are both issued and canceled by the National Weather Service which relays its advisory information to the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

