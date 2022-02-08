Advertisement

Former President Trump endorses Noem for reelection bid

A long time ally of the governor, former President Donald Trump has officially given Noem his endorsement for her gubernatorial reelection bid.
In this Dec. 12, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks to then-Gov.-elect Kristi Noem,...
((AP Photo/Evan Vucci File))
By Austin Goss
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. - Former President Donald Trump has officially endorsed Gov. Kristi Noem in her reelection bid.

In a release sent out Tuesday, Trump applauded Noem for her “great job” as governor of South Dakota.

“She is strong on Borders, the Second Amendment, preserving land and Energy Dominance, Medical Freedom, and kept South Dakota open during COVID,” Trump said in a release. “She fully supports our great Law Enforcement, Military, our wonderful Vets, and is a fighter for the incredible people of South Dakota. Kristi has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Noem has been a staunch ally to Trump, going back to the beginning of his presidency. Over the course of the 2020 presidential campaign, Noem traveled the country campaigning for the former president. Noem has also also deflected criticism that Trump was responsible for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, and has also been hesitant to speak out against Trump’s assertions that the 2020 election was “stolen.”

Noem currently faces a primary challenge from State Rep. Steve Haugaard (R-Sioux Falls), and Democratic challengers in State Rep. Jamie Smith (D-Sioux Falls) and Vermillion resident Barry Hulse.

Copyright 2022 Gray Television. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wildland fire threatened the Black Hills this month instead of snow... how?
A new year-round business officially opens in Sturgis
A Rapid City man pleads guilty to attempting to entice a 13-year-old girl during the 2021...
Rapid City man pleads guilty to attempted enticement of a minor
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem formally announced her campaign to serve a second term as governor.
Noem announces west river sheriff endorsements
Crews from several departments across two counties were able to keep the Ricard CA fire to just...
West River firefighters stop second wildland fire in two days

Latest News

DAV
Rapid City DAV lends a hand in spreading helpful information
South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City, S.D.
Water freezing damages structures and finances, South Dakota Mines looks for an answer
boxing gloves
10 year old Rapid City boxer wins national tournament
Severe Weather Preparedness Week
NWS ceases a regular Tornado Warning drill