Explore a Variety of Wine and Chocolate in Deadwood
On February 12th , lovers and singles can participate in the Wine and Chocolate stroll
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Annual Wine and Chocolate stroll in Deadwood is taking place on February 12th, to purchase tickers head to the website.
Registration at the Deadwood Visitors Center: Noon – 3:00 pm
Event Time: 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm
https://www.deadwood.com/event/wine-chocolate-stroll/
His & Hers Alehouse https://www.facebook.com/HisHersDeadwood/
