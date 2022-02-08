Advertisement

10 year old Rapid City boxer wins national tournament

boxing gloves
boxing gloves(Pixabay)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Dayton Eagle Bull took the title of “champion” back to Rapid City with him after wining the 55th Annual National Silver Gloves Boxing Tournament.

Tony Cleberg, President and Coach at Rapid City Youth Boxing, calls Eagle Bull a “talented boxer who trains hard to learn the skills and attain the conditional necessary to win in the ring.” He also says that he’s proud of Eagle Bull’s win and “thankful to all of our boxing coaches who continue to volunteer.

Taking place in Independence Missouri, the tournament saw 8 to 16-year-old boxers from all over the country. Region 4 (Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota) contributed 12 national champions and 12 runner ups to the tournament.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wildland fire threatened the Black Hills this month instead of snow... how?
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem formally announced her campaign to serve a second term as governor.
Noem announces west river sheriff endorsements
A Rapid City man pleads guilty to attempting to entice a 13-year-old girl during the 2021...
Rapid City man pleads guilty to attempted enticement of a minor
A new year-round business officially opens in Sturgis
Driver killed in early-morning crash

Latest News

Severe Weather Preparedness Week
NWS ceases a regular Tornado Warning drill
Poor air quality alert in effect for West Rapid City
Crews from several departments across two counties were able to keep the Ricard CA fire to just...
West River firefighters stop second wildland fire in two days
Mobile sports gambling
South Dakota Senate narrowly advances online sports gambling resolution