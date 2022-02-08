10 year old Rapid City boxer wins national tournament

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Dayton Eagle Bull took the title of “champion” back to Rapid City with him after wining the 55th Annual National Silver Gloves Boxing Tournament.

Tony Cleberg, President and Coach at Rapid City Youth Boxing, calls Eagle Bull a “talented boxer who trains hard to learn the skills and attain the conditional necessary to win in the ring.” He also says that he’s proud of Eagle Bull’s win and “thankful to all of our boxing coaches who continue to volunteer.

Taking place in Independence Missouri, the tournament saw 8 to 16-year-old boxers from all over the country. Region 4 (Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota) contributed 12 national champions and 12 runner ups to the tournament.

