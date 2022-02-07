Advertisement

YFS is asking for volunteers to assist in staffing their 25th annual Kids Fair event

(Gillian Trudeau)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Volunteers are needed for the 25th annual Kids Fair event hosted by youth and family services (YSF).

The event, which is scheduled for April 2nd and 3rd, will encompass educational and hands-on activities to be enjoyed by children and their families.

“Volunteers are crucial to the success of Kids Fair,” said Justin Freeman, the Community Outreach and coordinator of the event. “Volunteers help ensure the safety of children at Kids Fair and assist by staffing attractions, helping with line control, acting as door monitors, taking tickets, and more.”

There are 400 openings for volunteers who are needed as of right now. Volunteers must be 13 years old or older and they do not need to have previous experience. Both morning and afternoon shifts are open to volunteers.

The proceeds from this event will be put toward all other youth services and events handled by YFS.

To sign up as a volunteer, please call Justin Freeman at (605) 342-4195.

