Very Mild Temperatures through Most of the Week

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Unseasonably mild weather is expected through most of the week as the arctic air will remain in Canada or off to our east. We’ll see highs in the 50s to near 60 today, which is 20 degrees above average.

Windy weather returns Tuesday, and a weak system may bring a few rain or snow showers Wednesday, but nothing major.

Thursday will be another day with upper 50s, then warm and dry weather can be expected next weekend.

