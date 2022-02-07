Advertisement

Sturgis to discuss buying new land for future developments

New land on the outskirts of Sturgis. Currently owned by Dave Richards.
New land on the outskirts of Sturgis. Currently owned by Dave Richards.(Aleah Burggraff)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Like many towns in South Dakota, Sturgis is growing.

Monday the city council will decide whether or not to purchase land from Sturgis resident, Dave Richards, for development.

The land could be zoned both for housing and the proposed Lake Side Adventure Park.

The 77 acres is located on the southwest side of town and would be sold for $2.2 million.

The potential purchase shows the town’s readiness to expand.

“It’s been fantastic to see the growth and also that’s leading to significant growth in sales tax and so the city’s actually able to invest in another half a million dollars in new projects that are over and above the budgets simply because our economy is growing so well,” stated Sturgis City Manager, Daniel Ainslie.

At this point, the land purchase is only a discussion.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver killed in early-morning crash
Flames erupted near Highway 44 in Johnson Siding Monday, although the fire is 100% contained...
A wildland fire threatened the Black Hills this month instead of snow... how?
2022 Sturgis Legislative Cracker Barrel
Medical marijuana, Ravnsborg impeachment hot topics at Sturgis cracker barrel
Johnson spoke about the hardships that the ag industry faced over the past year.
Black Hills Stock Show vendors see a record-breaking year
GasBuddy is revealing there are certain days of the week when it’s cheaper to buy gas.
What day of the week should you fill up your fuel tank?

Latest News

Inside Emma's Ice Cream Emporium on Main Street Sturgis.
A new year-round business officially opens in Sturgis
A Rapid City man pleads guilty to attempting to entice a 13-year-old girl during the 2021...
Rapid City man pleads guilty to attempted enticement of a minor
YFS is asking for volunteers to assist in staffing their 25th annual Kids Fair event
SD House committee strikes down proposed legislation granting tribal members and their families the right to free access to state parks