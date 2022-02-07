Advertisement

Stevens girls making another run for state title

Raiders ranked fourth in Dannenbring’s first season as coach
Stevens girls hoping for another state title run
By Ben Burns
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Stevens girls basketball team may have a new head coach this season, but they’re in a perfect spot to make another run to the State Championship Game. Ben Burns spoke to Coach Adam Dannenbring and senior Jayda McNabb on what’s been behind the team’s success, and what it will take to win it all.

