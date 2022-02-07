Advertisement

SD House committee strikes down proposed legislation granting tribal members and their families the right to free access to state parks

(KOTA)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - A South Dakota House committee has killed a proposal to grant tribal members and their families free access to the state’s parks and recreation areas and to provide free licenses to hunt and fish on non-tribal land.

The State Affairs Committee considered legislation Monday offered by Rep. Shawn Bordeaux, a member of he Rosebud Sioux Tribe, who said he got the idea from similar legislation in Minnesota.

The committee merged Bordeaux’s two proposals into one bill and voted 11-2 to kill it. Bordeaux says tribal governments got “raked over the coals” when the U.S. Supreme Court in the 1970s decided the U.S. government owed them $105 million for taking the Black Hills, the Mission Democrat said.

