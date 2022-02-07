UPDATE: Log Porch Fire breaks out in Black Hills

UPDATE: According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, they are “Not anticipating any evacuations as of right now. We are expecting extreme fire danger this afternoon. They now have a line around the fire. Stopped at about 6 acres. Trying to get it mopped up before wind picks up.”

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Monday morning at approximately 8:45 a.m., the Log Porch Fire broke out in the Black Hills. The fire’s location began at Highway 44, near Hisega which is 6 miles west of Rapid City. Currently, the wildfire is 5.4 acres in size. Federal, State, and local resources are all actively involved in battling the blaze.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.