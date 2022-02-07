Advertisement

UPDATE: Log Porch Fire breaks out in Black Hills

(Air 12)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
UPDATE: According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, they are “Not anticipating any evacuations as of right now. We are expecting extreme fire danger this afternoon. They now have a line around the fire. Stopped at about 6 acres. Trying to get it mopped up before wind picks up.”

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Monday morning at approximately 8:45 a.m., the Log Porch Fire broke out in the Black Hills. The fire’s location began at Highway 44, near Hisega which is 6 miles west of Rapid City. Currently, the wildfire is 5.4 acres in size. Federal, State, and local resources are all actively involved in battling the blaze.

