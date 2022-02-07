Advertisement

Casino tracks down tourist who walked away from winning slot machine jackpot

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2020, file photo, people stand in front of electronic slot machines in a...
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2020, file photo, people stand in front of electronic slot machines in a casino in Las Vegas.(AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (Gray News) – A man from Arizona who won a jackpot in Las Vegas in January is finally getting his prize.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board said a communications error on a progressive slot machine prevented Robert Taylor from realizing he had won.

An extensive review of the slot machine after Taylor returned to Arizona confirmed he won $229,368.52.

The casino worked with several agents of the Board’s Enforcement Division to conduct an exhaustive investigation to identify and notify Taylor of his winnings.

They reviewed hours of surveillance footage, interviewed witnesses and analyzed rideshare data to figure out Taylor’s identity.

He will collect his winnings at the Treasure Island Hotel & Casino this weekend.

“I commend the agents of the Enforcement Division, particularly Agent Dan Nuqui, for ensuring that the public trust in the gaming industry remains strong by spending countless hours over two weeks to ensure that a patron is awarded winnings owed to him,” said James Taylor, chief of the board’s Enforcement Division.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver killed in early-morning crash
2022 Sturgis Legislative Cracker Barrel
Medical marijuana, Ravnsborg impeachment hot topics at Sturgis cracker barrel
Johnson spoke about the hardships that the ag industry faced over the past year.
Black Hills Stock Show vendors see a record-breaking year
GasBuddy is revealing there are certain days of the week when it’s cheaper to buy gas.
What day of the week should you fill up your fuel tank?
Truckers protested in Ottawa, Canada for the second weekend.
Truckers continue vaccine mandate protest in Canada

Latest News

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was the intended target of a 2020 kidnapping plot, federal officials said.
2nd guilty plea planned in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia's security...
Ukraine crisis talks move to Moscow and Washington
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Lung expert: Floyd died because his breathing was restricted
Ukrainians prepare for war at the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster. (Source:...
Ukraine trains for war in Chernobyl
First lady Jill Biden remarks "I was disappointed" free community college got cut from Build...
Jill Biden says bills aren’t footballs to ‘pass or pivot’