Environmental rights organization concerned about potential mining projects

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There are several mining companies that are looking into the possibility of finding more gold in the Black Hills. However, a local environmental rights group is sounding the alarm about the implication this potential discovery could have on the Black Hills and beyond.

The Black Hills Clean Water Alliance has mapped thousands of mining claims on federal property in the hills. The group is concerned that, with the vast number of claims, mining projects could sprout up, threatening the water that we depend on for survival.

Cheyenne-River Sioux Tribe member Carla Marshal says the group is letting the public know about these claims now before a large project gets underway.

“Once the exploration finds gold, it opens the door for huge other mining companies to come in and start digging holes.”

According to the Bureau of Land Management, 148,000 acres in the hills are claimed by mining companies.

Lilias Jarding, who focuses on environmental policy for the group, says the projects could have a detrimental impact. Not only on the water in western South Dakota but potentially east river as well.

“From the northern hills, going to the Missouri River, they’ve measured contamination from the northern hills gold mining. So, it’s an area problem, and then, if you add in the fact that people that live east river pump water out of the Missouri River for their communities, it should be an east river concern as well.”

Cyanide and other chemicals are used in the mining process, and arsenic is often a byproduct of the projects.

