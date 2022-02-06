Advertisement

Environmental rights organization concerned about potential mining projects

The Black Hills Clean Water Alliance has mapped thousands of mining claims on federal property...
The Black Hills Clean Water Alliance has mapped thousands of mining claims on federal property in the hills.(Black Hills Clean Water Alliance)
By Nick Nelson
Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There are several mining companies that are looking into the possibility of finding more gold in the Black Hills. However, a local environmental rights group is sounding the alarm about the implication this potential discovery could have on the Black Hills and beyond.

The Black Hills Clean Water Alliance has mapped thousands of mining claims on federal property in the hills. The group is concerned that, with the vast number of claims, mining projects could sprout up, threatening the water that we depend on for survival.

Cheyenne-River Sioux Tribe member Carla Marshal says the group is letting the public know about these claims now before a large project gets underway.

“Once the exploration finds gold, it opens the door for huge other mining companies to come in and start digging holes.”

According to the Bureau of Land Management, 148,000 acres in the hills are claimed by mining companies.

Lilias Jarding, who focuses on environmental policy for the group, says the projects could have a detrimental impact. Not only on the water in western South Dakota but potentially east river as well.

“From the northern hills, going to the Missouri River, they’ve measured contamination from the northern hills gold mining. So, it’s an area problem, and then, if you add in the fact that people that live east river pump water out of the Missouri River for their communities, it should be an east river concern as well.”

Cyanide and other chemicals are used in the mining process, and arsenic is often a byproduct of the projects.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver killed in early-morning crash
Judge denies motion to dismiss charges
Judge denies motion to dismiss Tilsen charges
A tip from a car owner leads Rapid City police to the discovery of more stolen cars.
Discovery of a stolen car leads RCPD to stash of vehicles, guns
GasBuddy is revealing there are certain days of the week when it’s cheaper to buy gas.
What day of the week should you fill up your fuel tank?
Police stress importance of reporting stolen items

Latest News

Main Street Square's first Winter Games
First Winter Games bring slice of Olympics to Rapid City
2022 Sturgis Legislative Cracker Barrel
Medical marijuana, Ravnsborg impeachment hot topics at Sturgis cracker barrel
Orland Phillips got hundreds of birthday cards from across the country on his 103rd birthday.
VIDEO: 103-year-old World War II vet gets flooded with birthday cards
With drought and pricing problems for producers, these have been tough times for a lot of...
Big ticket items on sale at Black Hills Stock Show