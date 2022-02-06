Advertisement

Central struggles against O’Gorman, Stevens handles Brandon Valley

Raiders recover from Friday night losses
Central struggles while Stevens sweeps
By Ben Burns
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 11:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Central’s basketball teams had a tough task battling the O’Gorman Knights, who have stayed atop the rankings throughout the season. Meanwhile, the Stevens Raiders were eager to get back on track after losing to the Knights the night before. Ben Burns has highlights from all four games.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver killed in early-morning crash
Judge denies motion to dismiss charges
Judge denies motion to dismiss Tilsen charges
A tip from a car owner leads Rapid City police to the discovery of more stolen cars.
Discovery of a stolen car leads RCPD to stash of vehicles, guns
GasBuddy is revealing there are certain days of the week when it’s cheaper to buy gas.
What day of the week should you fill up your fuel tank?
Police stress importance of reporting stolen items

Latest News

Rodeo Rapid City wraps up
Rodeo Rapid City wraps up at Summit Arena
Rodeo Rapid City wraps up
Rodeo Rapid City wraps up
Central stumbles while Stevens sweeps
Central struggles while Stevens sweeps
Friday Night Frenzy, February 4, Part two
Friday Night Frenzy, February 4, Part two