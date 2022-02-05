Advertisement

Sunny and Snow Saturday

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We’re in for changes that will bring in sun and considerably warmer weather for the weekend and beyond.

There is a weak system that will penetrate our weak ridge and will allow for a brief snow shower that may leave about 1-3″ in the Hills and maybe in Lead and Deadwood, Terry Peak included.

After tonight, much warmer air moves in to stay. We will even lack the swings that we see quite often here in the Black Hills. A sturdy ridge moves in and sticks around for the workweek.

Over the next week we stay well-above average for our daily highs. Our average high of 36° will only be felt at night. As our days get longer, we in the upper-40s to upper-50s into the upcoming workweek.

The next week will be warm and a small chance of snow by mid-week then we remain well-above average for the next seven days.

