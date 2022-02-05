Advertisement

Snow Showers Are Expected Overnight

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow showers will begin to move into our area over the next several hours. The snow will mostly impact northeast Wyoming and the northern hills, but the rest of western South Dakota may still see some flurries throughout the night. The snow will clear out of the area by sunrise tomorrow. Temperatures tomorrow will be in the 40s with mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Monday will be completely clear with highs in the 50s. Tuesday will also be sunny, but with breezy conditions. Then on Wednesday we may see a rain/snow mix across our area.

