RCFD uses ‘Heart Month’ to promote first-aid app

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Fire Department wants to raise awareness of heart disease during the month of February.

The department is using this Heart Month to let Rapid City residents know more about PulsePoint. It’s an app that alerts bystanders of a cardiac emergency near them, so they can help provide first-aid before paramedics arrive.

Fire Chief Jason Culberson hopes the community can help more with preventable emergencies.

”Within our own community, our own citizens are dying from sudden cardiac arrest. So, it’s really important to engage our community to help us.”

The fire department has been using PulsePoint since 2017.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.