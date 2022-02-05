Police stress importance of reporting stolen items

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Police Department is reminding people to report any stolen items as soon as possible.

This comes after several items were recovered by the police department this week.

One person was able to track down his stolen pickup truck near a storage unit complex, and only told police after he had found it.

Several other stolen items were found in the same area, and the police department says a number of those hadn’t been reported.

”It just helps us, when we encounter that stolen property, to quickly identify it in our database and our records that it’s been reported stolen, and it really helps hasten the process of getting that stolen property returned to the rightful owner,” says Brendyn Medina, community relations specialist with the RCPD.

The investigation of the incident is ongoing, and so far, four arrests have been made.

