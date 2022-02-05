Friday Night Frenzy, February 4, Part two
RC Christian hosts Chadron, STM battles Winner
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:52 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Christian girls hoped to take down Chadron in the Lady Comets’ final regular season home game. Plus, the third-ranked St. Thomas More girls played host to the Winner Warriors. Vic Quick and Ben Burns break those games down in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.
